Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,710 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $37,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 93,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $385.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.