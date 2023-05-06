Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 900 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.85% of Chase worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Chase by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Chase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chase

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,245 shares in the company, valued at $19,860,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $446,550. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chase Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCF opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

