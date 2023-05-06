Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $42,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE GIC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

