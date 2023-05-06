Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.80. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

