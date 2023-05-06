Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 204,212 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,212 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Ryan Specialty worth $47,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 264,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.98% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

