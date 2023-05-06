American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $53,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

