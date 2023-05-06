Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,522 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

