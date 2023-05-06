Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $59,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,125 shares of company stock worth $3,474,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

