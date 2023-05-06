Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $90,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,400 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.