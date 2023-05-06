Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 7.53% of PC Connection worth $92,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $732.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.28 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

