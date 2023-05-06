Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $161.50 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,311 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $161,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Paychex stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

