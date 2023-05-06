Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $195.90 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $195,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.