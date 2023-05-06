Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.