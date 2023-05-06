Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ITT were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITT opened at $84.13 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

