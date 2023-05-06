Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 3,944 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $94.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

