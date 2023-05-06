Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,623.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $303.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.76 and its 200 day moving average is $326.83.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.