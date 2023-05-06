Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $226,000 in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Domo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Domo by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 350,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,963,368.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $684,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 554,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,329. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.16. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

