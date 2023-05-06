12,780 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immunovant by 205.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 20.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

