Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its position in Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Trupanion Stock Down 19.7 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $28.88 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,672,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

