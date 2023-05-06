Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTRX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 1,232,778 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 515,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 758,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 376,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

About Quanterix

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 91.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

