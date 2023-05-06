Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $232,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in agilon health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,319 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of AGL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,243 shares of company stock worth $1,806,428. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

