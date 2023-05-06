Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

