Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $238,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Honda Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

