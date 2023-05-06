EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,437 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in EQT were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

