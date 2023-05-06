Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 717 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $327.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.96 and its 200 day moving average is $349.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

