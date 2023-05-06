Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $240,000 Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Warby Parker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Warby Parker by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Warby Parker stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.18 million. Analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

