Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $253,000 Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 320,439 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,891,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 129,360 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $657.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $220,475. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

