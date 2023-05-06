Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,181,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 75,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $56.35 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,288. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

