36,123 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.11 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

