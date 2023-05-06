36,123 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 910.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.11 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.