Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $245,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after buying an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $932.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

