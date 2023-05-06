Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,439 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after acquiring an additional 861,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

