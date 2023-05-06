7,727 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,906,993. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

