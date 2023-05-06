Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Textron were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

