Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $249,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.9 %

AN opened at $133.22 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at $718,635,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,415 shares of company stock valued at $40,186,637 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.