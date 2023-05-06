Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 7,230 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after acquiring an additional 361,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,074,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 422,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 315,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.73 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.