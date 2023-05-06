14,239 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $949,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

GOOS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

