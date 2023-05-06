Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $262,000 Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Duck Creek Technologies

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.