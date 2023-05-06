Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $270,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Barclays by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.