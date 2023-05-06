Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UDR were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UDR by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
UDR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.
UDR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.66.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
