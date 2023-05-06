Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at $191,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.44.
SSYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
