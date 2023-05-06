Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $11,912,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 410,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

