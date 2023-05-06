Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

