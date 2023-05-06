Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 227,798 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 234.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,798 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after buying an additional 115,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,033 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,136,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FQAL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $50.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

