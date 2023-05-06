Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,568,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

