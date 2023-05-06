Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSM stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.