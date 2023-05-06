Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,394 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.89% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $80.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $771.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

