Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

