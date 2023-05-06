Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

