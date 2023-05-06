Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.15 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,388,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

