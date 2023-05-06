Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AXON stock opened at $219.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise
In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.